Tenon Medical (TNON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 1,267.31% and a negative net margin of 445.77%.

Tenon Medical stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,110. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. Tenon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.17.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on Tenon Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

