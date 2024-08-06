Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Announces Earnings Results

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Teradata updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54-0.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.20-2.26 EPS.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. Teradata has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.