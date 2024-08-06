Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Barclays

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s current price.

TDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. Teradata has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

