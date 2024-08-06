TeraGo (TGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get TeraGo alerts:

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.47 million during the quarter. TeraGo had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.19%.

TeraGo Stock Performance

TGO stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.96. 4,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.78. TeraGo has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$2.83. The company has a market cap of C$38.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.