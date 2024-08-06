TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $74.52

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$74.52 and traded as high as C$79.69. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at C$77.30, with a volume of 101,941 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price objective on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded TerraVest Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Desjardins set a C$95.00 target price on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$89.00 target price on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$214.94 million during the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 28.07%. Analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 4.1514501 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other TerraVest Industries news, Senior Officer Mitchell Jordan Gilbert sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total value of C$4,082,000.00. In other TerraVest Industries news, Senior Officer Mitchell Jordan Gilbert sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total value of C$4,082,000.00. Also, Director Dale Laniuk sold 85,000 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total transaction of C$6,311,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$41,060.25. Insiders sold 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,589,738 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

