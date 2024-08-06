Texas Pacific Land (TPL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to post earnings of $5.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 65.74%.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $756.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $745.38 and a 200-day moving average of $619.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.63. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $467.62 and a 52 week high of $854.66.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

TPL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

