The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $46.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 3.5 %

CG stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $733,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,141,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,250,142.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,065,207 shares of company stock valued at $74,807,347 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

