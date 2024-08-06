The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.9% annually over the last three years.

First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $980.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 8.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBMS shares. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Bancshares

First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.