The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.66

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and traded as high as $3.75. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 92,628 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
