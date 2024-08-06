The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.66

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and traded as high as $3.75. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 92,628 shares trading hands.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCV. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 34,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.