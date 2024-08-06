The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. On average, analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $31.69.

Several research firms recently commented on LSXMA. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,072 shares of company stock valued at $17,749,275. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

