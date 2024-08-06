The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,072 shares of company stock valued at $17,749,275. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

