The Lion Electric Company to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Roth Capital has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 51.81%.
Lion Electric Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $0.57 on Monday. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $129.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Lion Electric by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 14.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
