The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,450

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($33.23) to GBX 2,450 ($31.31) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.88% from the company’s current price.
WEIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,475 ($31.63) to GBX 2,500 ($31.95) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($26.52) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,301.25 ($29.41).
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.
