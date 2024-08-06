Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Thomson Reuters in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRI. National Bankshares increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$189.63.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$163.01 and a 12 month high of C$242.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$228.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$218.82.

Insider Activity at Thomson Reuters

In other news, Director Karen L. Hirsh sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.50, for a total transaction of C$120,879.00. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Karen L. Hirsh sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.50, for a total value of C$120,879.00. Also, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total value of C$63,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,606.16. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,243 shares of company stock valued at $208,984. 69.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.