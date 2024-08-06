Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $251.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.37 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

TWKS remained flat at $4.31 on Tuesday. 5,120,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,453. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Thoughtworks from $3.40 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.40 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

