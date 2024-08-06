ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.62% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TDUP traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,257,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,120. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDUP shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ThredUp news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $306,120.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares in the company, valued at $492,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $46,314.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $306,120.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,257 over the last 90 days. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.