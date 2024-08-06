Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 1,709 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Toro by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Toro by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Toro by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 9,500.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $91.16 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $104.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

