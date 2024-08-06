Tidal Investments LLC Buys 62 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCA opened at $1,889.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,766.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,652.86. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,274.91 and a 1 year high of $2,174.80.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $52.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 195.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,920.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

