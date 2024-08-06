Tidal Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 249.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

