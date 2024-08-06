TKO Group (TKO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. TKO Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. On average, analysts expect TKO Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TKO Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TKO opened at $107.47 on Tuesday. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $113.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKO. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.