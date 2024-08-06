TKO Group (TKO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. TKO Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. On average, analysts expect TKO Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE TKO opened at $107.47 on Tuesday. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $113.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.72.
In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
