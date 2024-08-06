Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CRO Sells $36,984.00 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $36,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Vassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $2,555,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jonathan Vassil sold 4,712 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $120,815.68.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $1,289,500.00.

Toast Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TOST opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.90.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

