TomoChain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.13 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges. TomoChain has a market cap of $29.75 million and $7.13 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TomoChain has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The official website for TomoChain is viction.xyz. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Viction (VIC), formerly TomoChain, is a layer-1 blockchain emphasizing a user-centric approach with zero-gas transactions, speed, security, and scalability. It supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and promotes the use of decentralized applications and token issuance. Founded by Long Vuong, Viction is designed to make Web3 more accessible and convenient for a broad range of users. Its introduction of the TRC25 token standard reflects its commitment to user-friendliness and innovation in the blockchain sector.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

