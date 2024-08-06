Totally (LON:TLY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.32

Shares of Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.32 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.13). Totally shares last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,306,665 shares traded.

Get Totally alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Totally in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLY

Totally Stock Up 4.7 %

About Totally

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of £19.56 million, a P/E ratio of -480.50 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.51.

(Get Free Report)

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.