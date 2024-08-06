TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $32.62-33.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.87-7.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.83 billion.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,403.00 to $1,466.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,417.69.

TDG stock opened at $1,209.45 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,289.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,231.92. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,905 shares of company stock worth $137,900,519 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

