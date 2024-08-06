TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on THS

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

NYSE:THS traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 68,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,749. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.10 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 701.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 571,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 500,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 950,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 327,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $13,547,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 251,886 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,123,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,568,000 after buying an additional 191,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.