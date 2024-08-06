Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Trevena Stock Performance
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Trevena will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
