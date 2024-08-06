Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Trimble updated its Q3 guidance to $0.58-0.64 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.67-2.81 EPS.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.28. 1,054,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,015. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

