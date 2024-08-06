Triumph Group (TGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Triumph Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $358.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Triumph Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TGI opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27, a P/E/G ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.53. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $17.87.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 10,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,786.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

