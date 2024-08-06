TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) & Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Critical Contrast

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TSS and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 1.37% 26.78% 2.49% Leafbuyer Technologies -18.38% N/A -59.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TSS and Leafbuyer Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of TSS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

TSS has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TSS and Leafbuyer Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $54.40 million 0.98 $70,000.00 $0.04 57.25 Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.03 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

TSS has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Summary

TSS beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. provides integration technology services to implement, operate, and maintain information technology systems to enterprises and users in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. The company also provides technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, system installation, facilities management, and IT procurement services. It serves IT OEM equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

