Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TSN stock opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

