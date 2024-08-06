Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Tyson Foods Stock Up 2.1 %
TSN stock opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74.
Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on TSN
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tyson Foods
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Big Buyback in Energy: $4 Billion Plan Shows Market Confidence
- What is a Dividend King?
- Tyson Foods Crushes Earnings: Are New 52-Week Highs Ahead?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.