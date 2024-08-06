Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.26. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,450,000 after buying an additional 128,274 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,508 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,541,000 after acquiring an additional 606,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,647,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Tyson Foods by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,479 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

