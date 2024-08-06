UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in UMH Properties were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMH. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 245.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 664,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 472,307 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 303,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in UMH Properties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in UMH Properties by 8.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 843.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UMH traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -573.33%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

