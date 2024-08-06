Under Armour (UA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Under Armour has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.210 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

Shares of UA stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

