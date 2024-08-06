Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Announces Earnings Results

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.93 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Unisys Price Performance

UIS opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Unisys has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unisys news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 78,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $400,649.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,685.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

