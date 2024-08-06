United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.50

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.50 and traded as low as $11.69. United Bancorp shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 3,701 shares changing hands.

United Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.41.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bancorp

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

In other United Bancorp news, CEO Scott A. Everson acquired 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,794.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 159,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,098.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,310 shares of company stock worth $53,044. 11.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 32,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 90.4% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 47,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

