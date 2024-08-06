Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.81 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Minsu Kim sold 2,264 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $79,013.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James Joseph Donovan sold 750 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $26,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Minsu Kim sold 2,264 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $79,013.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at $138,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,046 shares of company stock valued at $106,265. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2,329.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

