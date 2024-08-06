US Foods (USFD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect US Foods to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. US Foods has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.00-3.20 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. On average, analysts expect US Foods to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USFD opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

