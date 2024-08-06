Vacasa (VCSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.94) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $1.07. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 88.37% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The company had revenue of $209.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vacasa to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. 42,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,324. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $81.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vacasa from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

