Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Valaris were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Valaris by 5.4% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Valaris by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Valaris Stock Performance
Shares of VAL traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.18. 639,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.21.
Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.
