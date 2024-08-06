Vericel Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vericel in a report issued on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

VCEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Vericel Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $45.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,671.33 and a beta of 1.70. Vericel has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $54.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.59 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 86.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vericel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 319.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $782,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $782,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,269 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

