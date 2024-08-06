Verona Pharma (VRNA) Set to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Verona Pharma to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Verona Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Verona Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 0.44. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Verona Pharma
About Verona Pharma
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Verona Pharma
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Bank of America Stake: What to Know
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Carvana Hits Record Milestones in Q2 With More to Come in 2024
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Why Intuitive Surgical Stock is Dominating the Medical Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.