Verona Pharma (VRNA) Set to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Verona Pharma to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Verona Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 0.44. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

