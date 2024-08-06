Vertcoin Trading Down 22% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $14,921.96 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0735 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,308.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.01 or 0.00567953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00104080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00268730 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00032403 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00036629 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00066948 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,980,922 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

