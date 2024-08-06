Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter.

VMD opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $257.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.47. Viemed Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Viemed Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

