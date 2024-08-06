Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Releases Earnings Results

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $104.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Vimeo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Vimeo stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,483,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,206. Vimeo has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $716.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.

VMEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

