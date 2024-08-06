Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Announces Earnings Results

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

VNOM traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.13. 938,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,665. Viper Energy has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VNOM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

