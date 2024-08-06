Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $89,589.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,764.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $64,785.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,499.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $89,589.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,764.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $246,181. 13.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

ENTA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,659. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $272.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.36. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTA. StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

