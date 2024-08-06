Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,764 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 17.2 %

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,407,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,073. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

