Walleye Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 10,233 Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,398,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,192,000 after buying an additional 253,082 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 38,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $1,328,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 447,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 112,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 1.4 %

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. 710,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,340,812.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.