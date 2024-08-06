Warner Music Group (WMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Warner Music Group to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 120.42% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Warner Music Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 2.4 %

WMG opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.76.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

