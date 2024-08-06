Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $11.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.01. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.68 EPS.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.29.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $203.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $218.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.36 and a 200-day moving average of $190.38.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $1,271,756,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 835,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,354,000 after purchasing an additional 346,214 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 351,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 264,923 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,534,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4,563.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,488,000 after acquiring an additional 208,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

